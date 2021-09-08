Abaxx Announces Completion of Base Carbon Financing

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. , (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. , the Abaxx Commodity Exchange, and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast , has completed a non- brokered private financing of a new affiliated company, Base Carbon Corp. (“Base”). This represents the completion of a key milestone in facilitating the seed financing of Base Carbon and assisting the company as it pursues a public markets listing.

Base has completed an equity financing of approximately $16mm CAD at $0.50 per common share.

Non-brokered financing led by Robert Friedland and other notable early Abaxx investors.

Abaxx will own 21.5mm shares of approximately 72mm pro forma on closing.

Use of proceeds is intended for direct investments into carbon credit projects, exclusivity on pipelines of producing, development and prospective assets, and adding experienced management.

Base has entered into a Management Consulting Agreement with Hardwick Climate Business Ltd., a highly experienced and market leading carbon advisory, sourcing and merchant banking platform with active operations in multiple jurisdictions globally.

Completion of the previously-announced transfer of approximately 5% ownership in AirCarbon Exchange to Base (with Abaxx retaining an approximately 2.5% ownership in AirCarbon).

Abaxx is entering a technology license agreement with Base Carbon which includes a royalty on future revenues.

Base Carbon Corp. Investment Plan

Base Carbon Corp. is a value centric “platform of platforms” focused on capital deployment across the broad suite of opportunities in the evolving and growing voluntary carbon markets. Base intends to deploy capital across the carbon credit market ecosystem in a risk-adjusted manner as carbon markets evolve with heightened societal awareness coupled with increased industry and consumer demand for carbon offsetting. The Base management team has decades of experience leading, sourcing, managing and financing capital investments across markets and specifically within the carbon and environmental market ecosystem.