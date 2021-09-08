checkAd

Ketamine One Signs LOI for Two Ketamine Infusion Clinics in Texas

The Arrangement Bolsters the Company’s Proposed Network of Six Clinics in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to enter into an arranged partnership (“Arrangement”) with Illumma LLC, (“Illumma”).

With clinics located in Austin and Bee Cave, Texas, Illumma is a leading ketamine infusion practice treating individuals with mental health issues, mood disorders and chronic pain issues. Under the contemplated Arrangement, Illumma’s two locations would be jointly supported alongside the Company’s existing network of clinics across North America, thereby raising the profile of Ketamine One’s innovative mental health platform and approach to patient care in the United States.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the consideration contemplated for the Arrangement is estimated to be $980,000. The consideration is proposed to be payable as $490,000 in common shares of Ketamine One and $490,000 in cash, of which $350,000 is to be allocated by Illumma toward the construction of future clinics, among other terms and conditions. The final amount shall be determined by multiplying the total amount of 2021 audited gross revenues from treatments performed at Illumma’s existing clinics by a factor of two, and then netting that amount by a minority percentage to arrive at the consideration due by Ketamine One to Illumma.

Management Commentary

“The Illumma team is excited to join forces with Ketamine One as we usher in this new paradigm shift in mental health treatment and care. Through this partnership, we will not only be able to help more people heal their mental health issues like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, but we will also work to setting a new standard for how ketamine therapy is provided,” said Dr. Ken Adolph, Founder of Illumma. “As the African proverb says, ‘if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,’ and we believe this is just the first step in the long journey of our shared mission to help heal humanity,” added Dr. Adolph.

