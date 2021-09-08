checkAd

Calibre Mining Expands New Gold Vein System within 10 Kilometres of the Libertad Mill Intercepting 3.11 g/t Gold over 11.4 metres, 1.71 g/t Gold over 22.3 metres and 4.21 g/t Gold over 6.6 metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 2021 drilling program, highlighting results of exploration and resource expansion drilling at the Company’s Libertad concessions.

Highlights

Tranca Vein – Exploration Drilling

  • 3.11 g/t Au over 11.4 metres ETW (“Estimated True Width”) from 3.1 metres (TR-21-079)
  • 1.71 g/t Au over 22.3 metres ETW from 57.8 metres (TR-21-055)
  • 1.35 g/t Au over 18.2 metres ETW from 58.4 metres (TR-21-073)
  • 4.21 g/t Au over 6.6 metres ETW from 63.9 metres (TR-21-081A)
  • 3.34 g/t Au over 7.6 metres ETW from 77.0 metres (TR-21-054)

Rosario Vein – Infill Drilling

  • 5.14 g/t Au over 4.9 metres ETW from 36.4 metres (RS-21-086)
  • 3.13 g/t Au over 7.8 metres ETW from 42.0 metres (RS-21-090)

2021 Drill Program

  • 2021 discovery, infill and resource expansion drilling programs at Libertad, Limon, Pavon and Eastern Borosi has been increased to 100,000 metres with 16 drill rigs active

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “We are pleased to see continued exploration success at Libertad which we believe will result in resource and reserve growth. Drilling at the Tranca vein system has delineated near surface gold mineralization over a 1.6 kilometre trend located within 10 kilometres of the Libertad mill. Gold mineralization remains open in both directions along strike and at depth. In addition to high-grade intercepts similar to those reported in our last Libertad update, which included 16.78 g/t gold over 2.8 metres and 13.83 g/t gold over 4.4 metres (see news release dated June 8, 2021), we are now seeing wider zones of lower grade, near-surface mineralization that locally thicken up to 20 metres true width. These latest results further underscore our confidence in the upside discovery potential that remains to be unlocked in the Libertad district. Additionally, drilling along the Rosario vein trend continues to demonstrate success with grades and vein thicknesses meeting expectations. Both Tranca and Rosario offer good potential for the development of additional open pit resources that would take advantage of the surplus processing capacity at Libertad, with both deposits located within 10 kilometres of the Libertad mill.

