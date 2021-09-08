checkAd

Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Updates; Over 2,000 Bitcoin in custody

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces a Bitcoin production and operations update.

Mining Production Highlights as of September 1, 2021

  • Mined 354 new Bitcoin during August 2021. The Company is currently mining approximately 10 Bitcoin each day.
  • Mined 745 Bitcoin in the first two months of the third quarter, equivalent to approximately 98% of Bitfarms entire second quarter Bitcoin production.
  • Mined 2,102 Bitcoin in the first eight months of 2021.
  • Deposited 2,028 Bitcoin into custody through September 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company’s Bitcoin production this year and valued at approximately US$101.4 million based on a Bitcoin price of US$50,000.
  • As of September 1, 2021, Bitfarms’ year-to-date Bitcoin (“BTC”) production by month was:
     
Month BTC  
January 199  
February 178  
March 221  
April 232  
May 262  
June 265  
July 391
  
August 354  
     

Mining Operations Update

The Company is positioned to make substantial progress over the remaining months of 2021 towards its goals of 3 Exahash by first quarter 2022 and 8 Exahash by year-end 2022.

  • Bitfarms is scheduled to receive its first delivery of 7,230 Bitmain S19j Pros before the end of September. These miners will initially be deployed primarily to replace Bitmain S9s, driving significant improvements in total operating hashrate, average operating efficiency, production rate, and reducing average Bitcoin production cost. The additional 723 Petahash per second represent an approximate 50% growth from the Company’s existing network hashrate of 1.4 Exahash per second.
