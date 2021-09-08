checkAd

Ascot Announces Delivery of Ball and SAG Mills and Significant Progress on the Early Works Program at Premier

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Ball and SAG mills have been delivered to the Premier Gold Project (“PGP”) and are being prepared for installation inside the mill building. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on the significant progress made as a part of the PGP Early Works program.

EARLY WORKS PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

  • Most Ball and SAG mill components, including the mill shells, have been delivered to site and are being prepared for installation.
  • Construction camp installation and office refurbishment is well underway and is expected to house construction crews and other personnel in the coming weeks.
  • Temporary power installed and activated to the mill, including interior and exterior lighting.
  • Mill building and area cleanup largely completed.
  • Testing and repairs of various tanks.
  • Rebuilt, tested, and certified mill building overhead crane.
  • Many site roads have been graded and bermed for construction and operations.
  • New water treatment plant location finalized and land is currently being cleared.

Derek White, President and CEO, commented, "Ordering the Ball and SAG mills last year was a prudent decision, and we are very pleased that they have now been delivered in a timely manner – especially amid increasing competitive pressures in procurement of long lead time equipment in the mining industry. We continue to anticipate the issuance of our Joint Act Permit Amendment in the coming weeks. In advance of that milestone, we have progressed many pre-construction activities as a part of our Early Works program. Most importantly, crews have prepared the Ball and SAG mill foundations for installation of the shells and motors, and our temporary construction camp has been installed and will soon be ready to house the workforce required for project construction. We look forward to progressing into full-scale project construction in the near future and continue to anticipate initial production in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

SUMMARY OF PROGRESS TO DATE

Once snow levels subsided in late May, crews mobilized to begin the Early Works program at PGP. The overall goals of the program were to clean up and prepare the site for full-scale construction and the delivery of the Ball and SAG mills. The mill building was energized with a temporary 25kV power line, which enabled interior and exterior lighting and also the use of critical components such as the overhead crane.

