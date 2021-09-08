Atlas Selected for Five-Year, $18 Million A&E Contract with FHWA-Central Federal Lands Highway Division

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today it was awarded an approximately $18 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide onsite construction inspection and contract administration Architectural and Engineering (A&E) services. The contract was awarded by the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD), a Division of the Federal Lands Highway Office of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Atlas, through its acquired company, Alta Vista Solutions, will provide post-award onsite construction management and inspection support services for transportation related construction projects within the 14 states of the CFLHD region, which includes most of the central and western United States.



“This is Atlas’ second consecutive IDIQ contract with the CFLHD since 2014,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer. “This award is further confirmation of our strategic growth plan to become the leading firm to provide quality assurance, reliability and predictability throughout the life cycle of a project. This contract provides us with an opportunity to build upon our proven track record and deliver construction, engineering and inspection (CE&I) support that honors the FHWA mission and the communities it serves.”

This contract has added significance due to the passing of the $1.9 billion Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), a multi-year funding program for National Parks, U.S Forest, and Federal Land Management (FLM) areas. GAOA was passed to address critical maintenance and infrastructure needs, including repair and improvements of trails, roads, and bridges. CFLHD provides transportation engineering and contract administration in a 14-state region, which includes some of the most visited and largest National Parks and forests.

“Alta Vista was awarded its previous contract as a small business entity, but graduated to a large business designation during the execution of the contract,” said Patrick Lowry, former President of Alta Vista. “We are immensely proud of the services and unmatched professional expertise of our staff and grateful that CFLHD recognized our great work both through their Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) and the award of this new contract. Our comprehensive training program and disciplined approach to reliable quality assurance was instrumental in the recompete of this contract. Our team is eager to continue supporting CFLHD in the administration and inspection of many of their much-needed transportation projects.”