Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an Implantable Naltrexone Pellet for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

SAN DIEGO, CA, and ANAHEIM, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges in small molecule therapeutic development, and BioCorRx, Inc. (“BioCorRx”; OTCQB: BICX), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced the expansion of the companies' ongoing relationship with the signing of a new development and manufacturing agreement. Under terms of the new agreement, Recro will provide analytical validation services and cGMP manufacturing of registrational batches of BICX104 to support BioCorRx’s potential filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for BICX104 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



This new agreement expands the previously signed Master Services Agreement (MSA) between BioCorRx and IriSys LLC (“IriSys”), the San Diego-based CDMO that was recently acquired by Recro. Under the initial MSA signed in 2019, IriSys provided development and manufacturing services in support of BICX102, the preclinical precursor to BICX104. Those efforts will now transition to support BICX104 as it advances toward first-in-human clinical trials. All activities covered under this new agreement will be conducted at Recro’s San Diego facility.

BICX104 is a biodegradable, long-acting subcutaneous pellet of naltrexone for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) being developed under BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioCorRx’s controlled R&D subsidiary. BioCorRx has received clearance from the FDA to proceed to human trials for BICX104 and expects to initiate the first-in-human clinical trial of the drug candidate as soon as scheduling permits. The project has been funded in large part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under award number UG3DA047925 and is a result of BioCorRx’s application under RFA DA-19-002, Development of Medications to Prevent and Treat Opioid Use Disorders and Overdose (UG3/UH3) (Clinical Trial Optional).