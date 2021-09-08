checkAd

Emerita Intersects 11.1 Meters Grading 3.6% Copper, 27.8% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 319 g/t Silver at Iberia Belt West Project, Spain

08.09.2021, 13:00   

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has intersected high grades in five drill holes at the Infanta polymetallic VMS Deposit on the Iberia Belt West (IBW) project in Huelva Province, Spain (“IBW” or the “Project”). Drill hole IN008 had an exceptional intercept which occurs from 64.5 – 75.6 meters and grades 3.6% copper, 27.8% zinc 15.1% lead, 319.3 g/t silver and 0.8 g/t gold. This is the highest grade, widest mineralized intercept to date and occurs approximately 200 meters to the west of hole IN003 (see news release dated August 20, 2021).

Please see Figure 1 below for drill hole locations, Figure 2 for the longitudinal section, Figure 3 for a cross section of hole IN008 and Table 1 below for assays and drill hole coordinates. The intersections are summarized as follows:

Table 1: Assay results and drill hole locations

DDH

 Easting

 Northing

 Elevation

 azimuth

 dip

 depth FROM

 TO

 Width Cu_%

 Pb_%

 Zn_%

 Au_g/t

 Ag_g/t
(m) (m)
IN002 654194 4171542 200.2 172 -50 54.6 31.5 34.5 3 0.6 2.4 4.1 0.22 40.3
IN005 654092 4171542 207.1 172 -50 92.5 57.4 60 2.6 2.3 13.8 22.3 0.21 98.2
IN006 653862 4171535 204.4 172 -50 84.6 49.3 52.5 3.2 2.2 7.9 9.1 0.44 150.8
IN007 654151 4171503 200.2 172 -50 63 26.1 29.4 3.3 1.7 4.2 7.9 0.36 110.2
  654151 4171503 200.2 172 -50 63 33.4 35.4 2 0.6 1.4 2.9 0.05 27.5
IN008 653811 4171537 198.6 172 -50 126.6 64.5 75.6 11.1 3.6 15.1 27.8 0.8 319.3
  • The Company has completed 1,253 meters of drilling to date in 11 holes and two additional holes are in progress. Assay results have been received for 8 holes so far.
  • The area tested by drilling to date is 300 m along strike and 100 m deep and will continue to expand as the program progresses. All the holes have intercepted mineralization.
  • The mineralization is characterized by massive to semi-massive lenses of sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena and pyrite, with sphalerite the predominant sulphide mineral.
  • The sulphide mineralization is hosted by a silicified dacite unit, situated at the hangingwall contact with a volcanoclastic unit. The massive to semi-massive sulphides range from approximately 3 meters thick up to 11 meters (intercept in hole IN008). True thickness is 85% - 95% of the core length in the holes drilled to date.
  • A brecciated and silicified dacite horizon of 15 to 20 m thick carrying sulphide mineralization in stockwork and disseminations occurs below the massive sulphide layer. This footwall mineralization locally will increase the thickness of the mineralized intercepts. Samples from the footwall stringer zone predominantly still have assays pending as only the massive sulphides are being “rush assayed”.
  • The La Infanta deposit shows a classic VMS and Iberian Belt mineralization pattern, massive to semi-massive sulphide layer with an underlying stockwork zone interpreted to represent a classic VMS feeder zone.
  • The drill program continues to expand the deposit along the strike and at depth.

Figure 1: Location of drill holes with assays Infanta Deposit.

