Emerita Intersects 11.1 Meters Grading 3.6% Copper, 27.8% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 319 g/t Silver at Iberia Belt West Project, Spain

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has intersected high grades in five drill holes at the Infanta polymetallic VMS Deposit on the Iberia Belt West (IBW) project in Huelva Province, Spain (“IBW” or the “Project”). Drill hole IN008 had an exceptional intercept which occurs from 64.5 – 75.6 meters and grades 3.6% copper, 27.8% zinc 15.1% lead, 319.3 g/t silver and 0.8 g/t gold. This is the highest grade, widest mineralized intercept to date and occurs approximately 200 meters to the west of hole IN003 (see news release dated August 20, 2021).

Please see Figure 1 below for drill hole locations, Figure 2 for the longitudinal section, Figure 3 for a cross section of hole IN008 and Table 1 below for assays and drill hole coordinates. The intersections are summarized as follows: