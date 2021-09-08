checkAd

Ashland establishes renewable annual environmental trust

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has established a renewable annual trust for ongoing and future environmental remediation and related litigation. The initiative follows Ashland’s announcement in February to align its operations with the ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Accord to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. At that time, Ashland also became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and is making the UN principles part of the company’s business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.  

“Our commitment to this environmental remediation investment trust is a significant and tangible step on our journey to move our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and initiatives forward,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland.  “Our actions to create and fund this trust will ensure legacy liabilities are addressed both today and into the future.”

The trust has been initially funded by approximately $90 million cash value of corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) policies.  Ashland will also deposit approximately $35 million of corporate cash into the trust and is committing future net proceeds from sales of certain remediated excess real estate into the environmental investment trust. These real estate assets, held on the balance sheet at little or no value, can often be sold for significant sums once remediated and marketed for sale. There are currently several properties in various stages of a sale process. As the sale of these properties are finalized, net proceeds will be allocated to the trust. We expect the majority of these properties to be liquidated within the next two years.    

The combination of the corporate cash, existing COLI assets and remediated real estate sales is expected to fully fund ongoing cash requirements associated with Ashland’s environmental remediation efforts, which currently approximates $35 million per year. Over time, Ashland’s commitment of an estimated $300 million of assets to the environmental investment trust, plus expected returns on those assets, are expected to fully fund the $205 million environmental reserve at June 30, 2021 as well as any future remediation and related litigation at what Ashland estimates to be the upper end of the reasonably possible range of future costs.

