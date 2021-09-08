Finch Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marc Blaustein as Chief Operating Officer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced the appointment of Marc Blaustein as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Blaustein is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience building and leading companies and critical business functions including operations, business development, program management, and manufacturing.



“I am delighted to welcome Marc to the Finch team at a time when we are positioned to make significant advancements across our microbiome therapeutics platform,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “Marc has demonstrated immediate impact within the companies he joins and we believe his broad skillset and successful track record in drug development and commercialization will be invaluable to our organization. I look forward to leveraging Marc’s experience and operational expertise as Finch enters its next phase of growth, with our lead candidate in late-stage clinical development and a growing pipeline of programs headed towards the clinic with an expected data-rich period ahead.”