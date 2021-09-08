Finch Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marc Blaustein as Chief Operating Officer
SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging
its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced the appointment of Marc Blaustein as Chief Operating Officer. Mr.
Blaustein is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience building and leading companies and critical business functions including operations, business development,
program management, and manufacturing.
“I am delighted to welcome Marc to the Finch team at a time when we are positioned to make significant advancements across our microbiome therapeutics platform,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “Marc has demonstrated immediate impact within the companies he joins and we believe his broad skillset and successful track record in drug development and commercialization will be invaluable to our organization. I look forward to leveraging Marc’s experience and operational expertise as Finch enters its next phase of growth, with our lead candidate in late-stage clinical development and a growing pipeline of programs headed towards the clinic with an expected data-rich period ahead.”
“The field of microbiome therapeutics is an incredibly exciting emerging target for innovation and Finch’s platform offers a novel modality to potentially address a wide range of serious unmet medical needs. I am thrilled to join Finch at such a pivotal time and hope to draw from my experience to continue building upon the momentum generated by Finch’s promising clinical data and translational research,” said Mr. Blaustein.
Mr. Blaustein most recently consulted as the Head of Business Development for Guide Therapeutics, which was acquired by Beam Therapeutics in 2021. Prior to Guide Therapeutics, Mr. Blaustein was the Chief Executive Officer of NED Biosystems and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akashi Therapeutics. Before founding Akashi, he served in various leadership positions across several biotechnology companies, including Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Process and Commercial Operations at Dyax Corp. (now Takeda), where he led the development of Kalbitor. Prior to Dyax, Mr. Blaustein held business development and management roles at Alkermes, where he initiated and led the development program for Vivitrol. Prior to Alkermes, Mr. Blaustein worked in business development at Genetics Institute (now Pfizer). Mr. Blaustein began his career in management consulting, first at Mercer Management Consulting, and then as a founding partner of Northbridge Consulting. Mr. Blaustein received his master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University and bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
