checkAd

Lexaria Begins Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Program for DehydraTECH-CBD for Hypertension

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 13:05  |  39   |   |   

Positive results using DehydraTECH-CBD support progressing to FDA IND applicationKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery …

Positive results using DehydraTECH-CBD support progressing to FDA IND application

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms today announced it is formally beginning the process towards an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application filing with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") with its DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("DehydraTECH-CBD") as a prospective registered pharmaceutical treatment for hypertension.

Lexaria has retained the services of an expert regulatory affairs and quality assurance consultancy group that will help prepare Lexaria for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, as well as with designing the necessary non-clinical, clinical and related product development IND-enabling work to be completed in advance of the IND filing.

Lexaria's new IND enabling program is made possible through successfully completed studies that have provided support for more ambitious commercial goals. Recently achieved successful results from two 2021 human clinical pharmacodynamic hypertension studies and a 2018 human clinical pharmacokinetic ("PK") study, along with a number of successful animal studies demonstrating PK performance and molecular characterization work completed through Canada's National Research Council, have together established a strong body of evidence for Lexaria's DehydraTECH-CBD. These studies have shown that DehydraTECH-CBD demonstrates superior bioabsorption upon oral administration and is effective at reducing blood pressure with no significant unwanted side effects.

Provided that ongoing and upcoming studies continue to deliver favorable results, and that IND and other approvals from regulators are obtained, Lexaria intends to progress to a New Drug Application ("NDA") at the appropriate time, possibly via the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway.

The IND application process is also expected to utilize data from the Company's third and fourth 2021 human clinical hypertension studies, whereby Lexaria hopes that these studies will contribute further valuable data to its growing information package.

Lexaria will provide details on the timing and specifics of its planned pre-IND meeting and of the non-clinical, clinical and related product development IND-enabling work program elements to be completed in advance of and to culminate in IND filing as these details become available.

Seite 1 von 4
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Begins Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Program for DehydraTECH-CBD for Hypertension Positive results using DehydraTECH-CBD support progressing to FDA IND applicationKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Lexaria's Human Clinical Study Delivers Effective and Safe Blood Pressure Reduction Results over 24-hour Ambulatory Period
Accesswire | Analysen