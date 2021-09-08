More than 230 Bristol Myers Squibb Employees Pedal Across the U.S. to Advance Cancer Research in Seventh Annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) employee Mark DeLong is joining more than 230 of his colleagues in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer , an epic ~3,000-mile cycling event on two unique routes (~6,000 miles total) to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research . Like many of the riders, DeLong has been personally affected by cancer – first when he lost his 16-year-old son Peter to Ewing’s sarcoma, and years later when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer himself. The ride begins today from Cannon Beach, Ore., and concludes on October 1 in Long Branch, N.J.

Riders will cycle from Cannon Beach, OR to Long Branch, NJ in 24 days (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

“While my son is no longer with us, his spirit and outlook that helped him bravely fight his cancer battle remain with me, and I know every day is an absolute gift,” said DeLong. “I try to give back where I can, for every patient who may need the breakthroughs that come from cancer research.”

Each year, the goal of the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride is to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charitable organization dedicated to achieving Victory Over Cancer, to support groundbreaking research that aims to make a profound difference for patients and their families. The money raised is matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb, with a maximum donation of up to $500,000.

“Patients are at the center of everything we do, and as we work to drive progress in cancer research, we know we can’t do it alone,” said Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Cardiovascular, Immunology, and Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The V Foundation has been a longstanding partner of Bristol Myers Squibb and we are proud to catalyze their efforts to fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate victory over cancer and save lives. Personally, I’m riding for my father-in-law who lost his battle with lung cancer.”

Since the 2020 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride was postponed due to COVID-19, a record 18 teams are participating in this year’s ride with the 2020 and 2021 teams riding concurrently – one on a northern route and one on a southern route – all meeting at the New Jersey shore. Given the evolving COVID-19 environment, Bristol Myers Squibb has kept riders’ safety a top priority, allowing participants to train virtually and will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines along the ride routes.