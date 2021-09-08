checkAd

Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help Larger Sellers Rebuild this Fall

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 13:03  |  32   |   |   

Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of its Square Register in Canada. With 80% of Canadians reporting their commitment to buying local is more important now than before the pandemic, Square Register offers Canadian sellers a cashless new way to sell and run their businesses from a COVID-safe distance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005302/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Square!
Long
Basispreis 248,47€
Hebel 14,96
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 282,94€
Hebel 14,03
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of its Square Register in Canada. With 80% of Canadians reporting their commitment to buying local is more important now than before the pandemic, Square Register offers Canadian sellers a cashless new way to sell and run their businesses from a COVID-safe distance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of its Square Register in Canada. With 80% of Canadians reporting their commitment to buying local is more important now than before the pandemic, Square Register offers Canadian sellers a cashless new way to sell and run their businesses from a COVID-safe distance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The pandemic has thrown Canadian businesses challenge after challenge — and accelerated the demand for new, more flexible omnichannel commerce solutions,” explains Thomas Templeton, General Manager of Hardware at Square. “In addition to its easy-to-use and sophisticated design, Square Register — designed in part by Square’s hardware engineers in Toronto — is the first fully integrated, all-in-one point-of-sale in Canada that offers dedicated seller and buyer-facing screens that can be set up as far as two metres apart, for a safer buying experience. As our sellers have grown and adapted, we’ve evolved with them. Now, with the introduction of Square Register, we’re excited to give bigger and more complex Canadian businesses better options when it comes to choosing an integrated commerce solution.”

A newly released Leger survey commissioned by Square shows that 72% of Canadian respondents agree that distanced and cashless buying options help them feel more comfortable when supporting local sellers. According to the survey, 80% of Canadian respondents report it’s more important to them now to support local businesses compared to before the pandemic, with 72% agreeing they are excited to start shopping in-person this Fall. Those sentiments are consistent across the country, with Quebecers reporting the highest allegiance (83%) to local sellers.

Seite 1 von 3
Square Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help Larger Sellers Rebuild this Fall Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of its Square Register in Canada. With 80% of Canadians reporting their commitment to buying …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.215 Top-Aktien, bei denen bis 2035 aus 200.000 US-Dollar 1 Million (oder mehr) werden können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
31.08.21Maydorns Meinung: BioNTech, Valneva, Lang&Schwarz, Affirm, Amazon, Square, BYD, Tesla, Varta, Jinko
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
31.08.21Fintech: Square, Aspermont, flatexDEGIRO – FinTechs: Top oder Flop?
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
25.08.215 sichere Aktien, in die du jetzt 500 Euro stecken kannst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.08.21Verpennt PayPal den neuen Megatrend Ratenkredite im Finanzsektor?
Armin Brack M.A. | Kommentare
20.08.21Cathie Wood liebt diese 3 Krypto-Aktien
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.08.213 Gründe, warum der Kurs einer Aktie keine Rolle spielt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21Grandioser Ausblick: Jackpot-Chance bei dieser Tech-Aktie
Hotstock Investor | Kommentare
Anzeige
17.08.21Starker Newsflow: Diese Aktie ist Ihre Jackpot-Chance!
Hotstock Investor | Kommentare
Anzeige
17.08.213 Dow-Aktien, die man im August kaufen kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare