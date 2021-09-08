Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help Larger Sellers Rebuild this Fall

Square , the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, is raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of its Square Register in Canada . With 80% of Canadians reporting their commitment to buying local is more important now than before the pandemic, Square Register offers Canadian sellers a cashless new way to sell and run their businesses from a COVID-safe distance.

“The pandemic has thrown Canadian businesses challenge after challenge — and accelerated the demand for new, more flexible omnichannel commerce solutions,” explains Thomas Templeton, General Manager of Hardware at Square. “In addition to its easy-to-use and sophisticated design, Square Register — designed in part by Square’s hardware engineers in Toronto — is the first fully integrated, all-in-one point-of-sale in Canada that offers dedicated seller and buyer-facing screens that can be set up as far as two metres apart, for a safer buying experience. As our sellers have grown and adapted, we’ve evolved with them. Now, with the introduction of Square Register, we’re excited to give bigger and more complex Canadian businesses better options when it comes to choosing an integrated commerce solution.”

A newly released Leger survey commissioned by Square shows that 72% of Canadian respondents agree that distanced and cashless buying options help them feel more comfortable when supporting local sellers. According to the survey, 80% of Canadian respondents report it’s more important to them now to support local businesses compared to before the pandemic, with 72% agreeing they are excited to start shopping in-person this Fall. Those sentiments are consistent across the country, with Quebecers reporting the highest allegiance (83%) to local sellers.