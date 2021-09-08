checkAd

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Third Quarter 2021 on October 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 13:10  |  20   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. During a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on October 27, 2021, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Investors and the general public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 800-263-0877 or international +1 313-209-7315, confirmation code: 8911662. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the call will be available on http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international +1 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 8911662. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on October 27 through 11:30 a.m. ET on November 10, 2021.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

