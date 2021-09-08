Genius Sports Partners With 888 to Power Market-leading Data and Trading Solutions on New SI Sportsbook

Genius Sports will provide pre-game and in-play content across top tier U.S. sports properties including the NBA, NCAA, NASCAR and NFL. The Company provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, harnessing official data to power the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a major new partnership with 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) (“888”), one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, to provide its market-leading official data and trading capabilities for SI Sportsbook.

The agreement makes SI Sportsbook, which has launched in Colorado, the latest U.S. sports betting brand to adopt Genius Sports’ exclusive full suite of NASCAR’s official data-powered in-race betting markets, launched in partnership with Genius Sports in 2020. SI Sportsbook will also offer NFL official sports data, which includes access to the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

This new partnership builds on Genius Sports’ long-term relationship with 888, which provides it with global sports data and trading solutions, including official data-driven content from the Company’s exclusive sports partnerships with the English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer and Euroleague Basketball.

Yaniv Sherman, SVP & Head of US at 888, said: “This is an important step in SI Sportsbook’s launch. By extending our global partnership with Genius Sports, we are able to combine our proprietary technology with its exclusive real-time sports data to provide a first-class betting and gaming experience for sports fans. We look forward to introducing the SI Sportsbook to customers across Colorado in the coming weeks.”

Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with 888, a global leader in online betting that has joined forces with Sports Illustrated, one of the iconic sports brands. This new collaboration reinforces the integrity of our official data offerings and ability to give their sportsbook’s customers a first-class betting experience. The launch of SI Sportsbook is a clear statement for the convergence of sports, betting and media in the U.S., and we’re excited to play a pivotal role in its entry into the market.”