Terns Completes Part 1 Enrollment of AVIATION Phase 1b NASH Clinical Trial of VAP-1 Inhibitor TERN-201

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment of Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating TERN-201, an orally-administered, highly selective inhibitor of vascular adhesion protein-1 (VAP-1), in patients with NASH. Preliminary top-line 12-week data from Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial are expected in 1Q 2022.



The AVIATION Trial (NCT04897594) is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled, proof of concept, adaptive, Phase 1b clinical trial. The trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of TERN-201 in patients with presumed non-cirrhotic NASH and a cT1 value of greater than 800ms. Corrected T1, or cT1, is a magnetic resonance-based imaging test measuring liver inflammation and fibrosis that has been associated with clinical outcomes and liver histology.

“Completing enrollment of Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial is an important step towards our goal to bring a safe and effective medicine to NASH patients,” said Diana Chung, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development & Operations at Terns. “We are grateful for the enthusiasm to participate in this trial from study investigators and patients which allowed us to achieve rapid enrollment, especially in light of the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The primary objective of the AVIATION Trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TERN-201 versus placebo when administered for 12 weeks in patients with NASH. The clinical trial will be conducted in two parts: Part 1 of the trial is evaluating a dose of 10 mg as compared to placebo while Part 2 is expected to enroll additional dose cohorts of TERN-201 based on an interim assessment of the 10 mg cohort. Each part of the AVIATION Trial is planned to include approximately 20 patients receiving each of the designated doses of TERN-201 and approximately 10 patients receiving placebo. The clinical trial will also explore the effects of TERN-201 on NASH imaging biomarkers (such as cT1) and NASH blood biomarkers.