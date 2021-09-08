checkAd

Terns Completes Part 1 Enrollment of AVIATION Phase 1b NASH Clinical Trial of VAP-1 Inhibitor TERN-201

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 13:05  |  34   |   |   

-  TERN-201 is a highly selective VAP-1 inhibitor intended to address chronic liver inflammation and fibrosis in NASH

-  Top-line TERN-201 NASH clinical data expected in 1Q 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment of Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating TERN-201, an orally-administered, highly selective inhibitor of vascular adhesion protein-1 (VAP-1), in patients with NASH. Preliminary top-line 12-week data from Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial are expected in 1Q 2022.

The AVIATION Trial (NCT04897594) is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled, proof of concept, adaptive, Phase 1b clinical trial. The trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of TERN-201 in patients with presumed non-cirrhotic NASH and a cT1 value of greater than 800ms. Corrected T1, or cT1, is a magnetic resonance-based imaging test measuring liver inflammation and fibrosis that has been associated with clinical outcomes and liver histology.

“Completing enrollment of Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial is an important step towards our goal to bring a safe and effective medicine to NASH patients,” said Diana Chung, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development & Operations at Terns. “We are grateful for the enthusiasm to participate in this trial from study investigators and patients which allowed us to achieve rapid enrollment, especially in light of the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The primary objective of the AVIATION Trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TERN-201 versus placebo when administered for 12 weeks in patients with NASH. The clinical trial will be conducted in two parts: Part 1 of the trial is evaluating a dose of 10 mg as compared to placebo while Part 2 is expected to enroll additional dose cohorts of TERN-201 based on an interim assessment of the 10 mg cohort. Each part of the AVIATION Trial is planned to include approximately 20 patients receiving each of the designated doses of TERN-201 and approximately 10 patients receiving placebo. The clinical trial will also explore the effects of TERN-201 on NASH imaging biomarkers (such as cT1) and NASH blood biomarkers.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terns Completes Part 1 Enrollment of AVIATION Phase 1b NASH Clinical Trial of VAP-1 Inhibitor TERN-201 -  TERN-201 is a highly selective VAP-1 inhibitor intended to address chronic liver inflammation and fibrosis in NASH -  Top-line TERN-201 NASH clinical data expected in 1Q 2022 FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Terns …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue
Digital Ally’s Healthcare Unit Announces Second Acquisition and Letter of Intent for Additional ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...