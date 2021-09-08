Pactiv Evergreen Revises Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2021

Although the Company is seeing continued underlying volume recovery across all of our segments, profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by a number of significant external challenges.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) (“Pactiv Evergreen” or the “Company”), today provided an update to its previous financial guidance. Pactiv Evergreen is revising the full fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance to $550 million.

First, the continued increase in raw materials costs, particularly the cost of resins, which is now expected to remain at elevated levels throughout 2021, as well as increased transportation costs, has delayed our ability to recover these costs into 2022.

Second, recent weather events including Tropical Storm Fred and resulting floods have slowed the recovery of operations at our mills. The severe flooding from Tropical Storm Fred also caused damage to property and equipment at our mill in Canton, NC and halted mill operations for several days in August.

Third, the continuing labor shortage is expected to impact volumes by constraining the Company’s ability to increase production.

“The Company remains focused on controlling what we can, which includes providing exceptional service to our customers, driving volume and optimal production, implementing pricing initiatives to recover raw material costs, recruitment initiatives to improve labor shortages, improving mill operations and exiting the coated groundwood paper business,” said Mike King, Chief Executive Officer. “All of these initiatives will support Pactiv Evergreen as we return to the level of operations and results that will meet our customers’ demand and exceed their expectations.”

Outlook

The revised financial guidance is preliminary and will be updated in the Company’s fiscal 2021 third quarter results release.

