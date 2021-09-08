checkAd

VSBLTY, HCL TECHNOLOGIES & TECH MAHINDRA AMONG FIVE COMPANIES CREATING NEW FIRM TO FOCUS ON LARGE IAAS PROJECTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 13:10  |  27   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced it is one of the five founding partners of Austin GIS, a new company that will focus on large IaaS projects leveraging computer vision, machine learning and infrastructure. IaaS stands for Infrastructure as a Service and is emerging as an innovative and creative way to finance large IT infrastructure projects. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are also founding investors, along with two additional participating firms, including a Fortune 500 company, that will be named later.

The founding companies are investing $6 million USD in an initial seed round financing. HCL and Tech Mahindra are investing $1.25 million USD each in the Delaware, USA-based Infrastructure as a Service startup. The investment will net HCL 13.9 percent Series A preference shares of Austin GIS while Tech Mahindra will gain 13.8 percent.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton announced that his company is making a $1 million USD investment in Series A Preferred Stock to purchase a 10 percent seed position in Austin GIS. Hutton pointed out that Series A shares have a preference on dividends, liquidation and other rights, adding, “VSBLTY is excited to be joining other leading global tech companies as partners in this strategic ground floor joint venture.” 

As an industry leader in computer vision and retail analytics, as well as security technology, VSBLTY is the exclusive retail analytics and computer vision provider to the new entity, which is designed to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the industries of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G RAN. VSBLTY will focus on Device as a Service, Retail Analytics as a Service, and Smart City Analytics as a Service.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY, HCL TECHNOLOGIES & TECH MAHINDRA AMONG FIVE COMPANIES CREATING NEW FIRM TO FOCUS ON LARGE IAAS PROJECTS Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced it is one of the five …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Digital Ally’s Healthcare Unit Announces Second Acquisition and Letter of Intent for Additional ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...