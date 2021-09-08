checkAd

PowerBand Reports Strong Growth in August 2021

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products delivered 56% month-over-month revenue growth in August 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand," "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Company's August 2021 financial results demonstrate strong momentum of month-over-month revenue growth, positioning the Company for another record quarter.

Gross revenue increased to CDN $3.7 million in August 2021, representing 56% growth month-over-month. August was the third consecutive month of 30% or higher sequential growth. Cumulative year-to-date gross revenue has now exceeded CDN $13 million with a gross margin of 50%. Lease originations count increased to 313 in August 2021, up 20% from July 2021.

There were several highlights in August 2021 including: 1) 26 dealers that originated four or more deals; 2) 60% of dealers that booked a deal booked more than one deal; and 3) 79 unique dealers booked a deal, up 30% sequentially. This substantiates engagement as dealers are entrenching in the DRIVRZ Financial used car leasing program and see the value proposition for both the dealer and its consumers. The Company will continue to work with its over 650 onboarded dealers to improve origination count per dealer.

Jon Lamb, CEO of DRIVRZ Financial commented. "I am so proud of our team for once again delivering strong revenue growth in a historically low inventory environment. Our monthly origination count and revenue base has grown appreciably in 2021. We have achieved consistent double digit sequential growth which underscores the significant demand and virality of our product offering. While OEM's are pushing out timelines for replenishing inventory levels, we will continue to educate our dealer network and add new dealer groups, positioning the Company to demonstrate the real scaling potential of the business heading into 2022. Our longer-term objective is to onboard 2,000 dealers at 3-4 originations per dealer".

Kelly Jennings, founder and CEO commented. "Our overarching strategy from the beginning is to enable dealers with innovative products and digital solutions by developing the industry's first multi-sided marketplace. The competitive moat of the DRIVRZ Financial business is becoming apparent to industry constituents and the financial community. We will leverage existing dealer relationships and build new partnerships to fortify our strategy to develop a true marketplace in the automotive industry. We see significant synergies across our business segments as DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane are rolled out and start contributing to revenues in 2022".

