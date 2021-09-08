Appili Therapeutics Announces Results for Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Based on the proxies received and the vote conducted at the meeting, all tabled resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company, including the election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Ian Mortimer, Brian Bloom, Juergen Froehlich, Theresa Matkovits, Rochelle Stenzler, Armand Balboni, and newly elected Josef Vejvoda.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The Company also announced the addition of Josef Vejvoda to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Voting results for each director are summarized below:

Name of Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Ian Mortimer 99.85% 0.15% Brian Bloom 100% 0% Juergen Froehlich 99.85% 0.15% Theresa Matkovits 99.85% 0.15% Rochelle Stenzler 100% 0% Armand Balboni 100% 0% Josef Vejvoda 100% 0%

Josef Vejvoda brings to Appili’s Board over 25 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Vejvoda currently acts as special advisor to K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. (“K2”), a multi-strategy investment fund, and previously held senior operating executive positions at K2 as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vejvoda has also held senior management roles at a number of the country’s largest financial institutions, including Merrill Lynch Canada, National Bank Financial, and TD Securities, as well as serving on numerous public company boards.

Mr. Vejvoda graduated from Queen’s University with a BSc in Computer Science. Mr. Vejvoda has also earned the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation from the Canadian Securities Institute and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors having achieved the ICD.D designation.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan/Reeqonus for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

