Sabafon selects STL's Cloud BSS & OSS SaaS solution for its digital transformation

- Go live-in-operation in less than 90 days

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a partnership with Sabafon to transition from traditional billing systems to a fully Cloud-native SaaS-based Billing Support System (BSS) and Operation Support System (OSS) solution. The 5-year long deal will involve STL delivering and supporting a new-age, converged, charging, billing, and CRM solution deployed in a public cloud infrastructure. The deal reflects STL's continued commitment towards business expansion in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA).

Sabafon is a leading telecom operator in Yemen. Due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, Sabafon has been facing several business challenges like end-to-end revenue management of complete customer operations due to the inherent limitations of the legacy charging process. STL, with its expertise in cloud-native, carrier-grade BSS solution, powered by Microsoft Azure, offered a converged solution to automate online and offline charging, billing, and customer relationship management. Through this integrated solution, STL also addresses the provisioning and mediation issues, thereby mitigating operational challenges. The first phase of the solution has been made live-in-operation in less than 90 days of the project commencement.

Commenting on the partnership, Fahed Al-Ariqy, CEO, Sabafon, said: "We're happy to have STL on board as the trusted partner. STL has years of expertise in solving the problems of telecom operators and driving digital transformation in the region. We are confident that STL's Network Software stack integrated with the latest technologies for both development and delivery will add tremendous value in our growth journey."

Speaking on the deal, Saikat Mitra, COO - Network Software, STL, said: "We are delighted to join hands with Sabafon to provide a cloud-native converged Charging, Billing, and CRM platform in a public Cloud infrastructure. This integrated software solution will elevate Sabafon's offering while driving the company's journey towards the 'as a service' model."



About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg