Aramark Announces Food and Beverage Innovations as 2021 NFL Season Kicks Off

As fans return to stadiums across the country for the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage partner of 10 NFL teams, is introducing a variety of innovative service offerings, state-of-the-art ordering methods, and signature food and beverage items to enhance the game day experience.

“Aramark remains at the forefront of stadium innovation, and we’re thrilled to once again showcase our commitment to service and hospitality through an expansive roll-out of technology innovations that we have piloted, measured, and perfected in the lead-up to this season,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports & Entertainment. “As fans return to cheer on their favorite NFL teams, our priority is to deliver world-class amenities, high-quality and great-tasting menu options, and convenient ordering and checkout methods to give fans the elevated experience they have come to enjoy and expect from Aramark and our renowned culinary team.”

GAME DAY SERVICE INNOVATIONS

To meet consumers’ desire for variety and convenience, Aramark’s accounts are expanding the presence of contactless ordering and checkout with branded technology solutions including:

Checkout-Free Drink Mkts – Fans at Empower Field at Mile High (nine in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (one in-stadium location) can skip the checkout line with Aramark’s checkout-free smart stores, powered by Zippin . Fans simply scan the Zippin app or card payment at entry, select what they want, and walk out.

Fans at Empower Field at Mile High (nine in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (one in-stadium location) can skip the checkout line with Aramark’s checkout-free smart stores, powered by . Fans simply scan the Zippin app or card payment at entry, select what they want, and walk out. Self-Checkout Markets – Aramark’s tried-and-true, AI-powered self-checkout devices visually identify food and beverage items and ring them up in a single transaction, no barcodes or scanning needed. Available via Mashgin at Walk Thru Bru, Drink Mkt, or Fan Favorites Express locations at Empower Field at Mile High, Arrowhead Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, Paul Brown Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium. Making its debut in the Sports and Entertainment world, Aramark is introducing the Caper Counter . This sleek, self-checkout device can be found in the Great Hall and in the new Drink Mkt at Heinz Field.

Aramark’s tried-and-true, AI-powered self-checkout devices visually identify food and beverage items and ring them up in a single transaction, no barcodes or scanning needed. Mobile Beer Express – The newest in mobile-ordering innovation, mobile beer express locations at Paul Brown Stadium dubbed "Canopy Beer Express” allow fans to place an order for beer or water and pick it up immediately at any of the eight beer express locations. This Tapin2 -enabled service is quick and convenient so fans don't miss any of the on-field action.

The newest in mobile-ordering innovation, mobile beer express locations at Paul Brown Stadium dubbed "Canopy Beer Express” allow fans to place an order for beer or water and pick it up immediately at any of the eight beer express locations. This -enabled service is quick and convenient so fans don't miss any of the on-field action. Mobile Ordering + Pick-Up – Fans at nearly every Aramark stadium will be able to mobile order and pay via QR codes or within the team’s mobile app and pick up their items at select general concession locations.

Fans at nearly every Aramark stadium will be able to mobile order and pay via QR codes or within the team’s mobile app and pick up their items at select general concession locations. Mobile Ordering + In-Seat Delivery – At Empower Field at Mile High, Paul Brown Stadium, NRG Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium, Aramark has reimagined in-seat service for premium ticket holders. Instead of waiting for a server to come to their seat, fans can place an order anytime via QR codes or team mobile apps and the order will be delivered directly to them.

At Empower Field at Mile High, Paul Brown Stadium, NRG Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium, Aramark has reimagined in-seat service for premium ticket holders. Instead of waiting for a server to come to their seat, fans can place an order anytime via QR codes or team mobile apps and the order will be delivered directly to them. Self-Order Kiosks – Arrowhead Stadium (two in-stadium locations), Empower Field at Mile High (eight in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (two in-stadium locations) will offer self-order kiosks. Alongside self-fill soda machines and the option to mobile order at kiosk locations, Aramark staff can focus on speed of service and food quality to provide the best fan experience.

SPECIALTY COCKTAIL PROGRAM*