checkAd

Rekor Systems, Inc. Reminds Investors and Analysts to Register for In-Person and Virtual Investor and Analyst Day

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovations

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, is reminding current and interested investors and securities analysts to register for its first ever Investor and Analyst Day. The event is taking place in New York City on September 14, 2021, and attendees who prefer to join virtually can view a live webcast at the same time. Rekor will provide an in-depth look at our recent acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. and share the company's vision of helping to define the emerging global intelligent infrastructure industry. Registration for in person attendees is requested by September 10. Virtual attendees can register anytime.

Multiple executives for Rekor will address attendees on a range of topics at the event including an update on Rekor's business strategy, a discussion on key initiatives and a demonstration of its Rekor One™ advanced roadway intelligence platform for federal, state and local government organizations and partners.

"We have executed a number of important and complex business deals and strategy shifts over the last two years to position ourselves for future growth, and we recognize that our most important audience, the investors who support us, would like the opportunity to hear a greater depth of information on our priorities as we continue on a path of growth," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "We are excited to host this inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to share a wealth of information on our business, our vision and strategy, the state of our current markets, and our key priorities to add value to investors and customers."

EVENT DETAILS

Where: LAVAN541, 541 W 25th St, New York, NY (in person)

NOTE: Virtual attendance information will be sent upon registration.

When: September 14, 2021, 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm EDT

Registration: In person attendees are asked to register by Friday, September 10, 2021. Virtual attendees may register at any time prior to or during event. The registration link for all attendees is at https://rekor.co/register

Agenda: 1:00 pm EDT Registration and Refreshments

1:25 pm EDT Doors close for live event

1:30 pm EDT Live event and webcast begins followed by Q&A session

4:00 pm EDT Conclusion

Seite 1 von 3
Rekor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems, Inc. Reminds Investors and Analysts to Register for In-Person and Virtual Investor and Analyst Day Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Deadline in 4 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen