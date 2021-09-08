Rekor Systems, Inc. Reminds Investors and Analysts to Register for In-Person and Virtual Investor and Analyst Day

Half day event will provide deep dive into recent Waycare Technologies, Ltd. acquisition, company strategy and showcase latest product innovationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, is reminding current and interested investors and securities analysts to register for its first ever Investor and Analyst Day. The event is taking place in New York City on September 14, 2021, and attendees who prefer to join virtually can view a live webcast at the same time. Rekor will provide an in-depth look at our recent acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. and share the company's vision of helping to define the emerging global intelligent infrastructure industry. Registration for in person attendees is requested by September 10. Virtual attendees can register anytime.

Multiple executives for Rekor will address attendees on a range of topics at the event including an update on Rekor's business strategy, a discussion on key initiatives and a demonstration of its Rekor One™ advanced roadway intelligence platform for federal, state and local government organizations and partners.

"We have executed a number of important and complex business deals and strategy shifts over the last two years to position ourselves for future growth, and we recognize that our most important audience, the investors who support us, would like the opportunity to hear a greater depth of information on our priorities as we continue on a path of growth," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "We are excited to host this inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to share a wealth of information on our business, our vision and strategy, the state of our current markets, and our key priorities to add value to investors and customers."

EVENT DETAILS

Where: LAVAN541, 541 W 25th St, New York, NY (in person)

NOTE: Virtual attendance information will be sent upon registration.

When: September 14, 2021, 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm EDT

Registration: In person attendees are asked to register by Friday, September 10, 2021. Virtual attendees may register at any time prior to or during event. The registration link for all attendees is at https://rekor.co/register

Agenda: 1:00 pm EDT Registration and Refreshments

1:25 pm EDT Doors close for live event

1:30 pm EDT Live event and webcast begins followed by Q&A session

4:00 pm EDT Conclusion