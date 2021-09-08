(OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces 200 Contactless Debit Cards Issued to the Jamaican Union of Travelers Association, Montego Bay Chapter

DoGetGo App Launch Event Expected to Be Scheduled within the Next 30 DaysDebit Cards are Expected to be Issued to 200 JUTA Members at Launch Event Allowing Service to Immediately Begin in Montego BayRemaining 11,800 JUTA Members are Expected to be …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the Caribbean, and the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., of British Virgin Islands, today announced it has issued 200 contactless debit cards to the Jamaican Union of Travelers Association (JUTA), Montego Bay Chapter. Previously, on July 13, 2021, OMHI announced its first business to business (B2B), Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) contract with JUTA, the largest taxicab company in Jamaica.

The control center consisting of two computers, six 32" monitors, and one 65" LED TV, which is required for JUTA to manage the DoGetGo platform have been installed in the JUTA Montego Bay office and configured and tested in preparation for launch:

Rydeum has issued the first 200 driver debit cards, which allow drivers to receive contactless payments shortly after rides are complete.

Cards have been issued through a relationship which Rydeum has previously established with MasterCard & Intercash.

Debit cards give drivers an option to withdraw cash from ATMs or to use at any vendor that accepts MasterCard.

The DoGetGo launch event is expected to be scheduled within the next 30 days amid strict COVID-19 protocols, in conjunction with the Planning Committee of Jamaica, the Jamaican government and relevant private sector parties - JUTA plans to issue cards to members at this event.

Following the launch event, up to 200 JUTA Montego Bay members will be available to service riders on the DoGetGo app in Montego Bay, with additional drivers added progressively.

"Our 10 members who were able to preview the driver's app and the control center were fascinated, excited, and even gave it a thumbs up, as they know the world is going in this direction and don't want to be left behind," said Simon Lawrence, President of JUTA. "The biggest problem now is COVID-19, but it is forcing the entire country to get digital, and this makes the DoGetGo app a true game-changer, nonetheless we must work with the planning committee and the government to ensure that we can introduce this to the wider membership in a safe way amid government imposed COVID-19 gathering restrictions," said Simon Lawrence, President of JUTA.