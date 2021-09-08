GABY Owned Mankind Dispensary Joins Inc. Magazine’s 2021 List of America’s Top 5,000 Growing Companies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTC PINK:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), proudly …

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Ranked at number 2,039 on the list, Mankind is recognized by Inc. Magazine for its three-year growth rate of 217%. This prestigious recognition is fueled by a combination of Mankind's customers and their brand loyalty, a curated customer experience unique to Mankind, and a highly experienced and successful management team with deep knowledge of both cannabis and retail operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GABY Inc. (" GABY " or the " Company ") ( CSE:GABY ) ( OTC PINK:GABLF ), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary (" Mankind "), proudly announces the inclusion of Mankind in the Inc. Magazine's top 5,000™ list of fastest growing companies in the United States.

Margot Micallef, Founder, and CEO of GABY Inc. commented "The honor of being included in this year's list further supports GABY's decision to acquire Mankind and make it the anchor to our retail expansion across California. It proves that our operational procedures and retail experience are valued assets as we continue to consolidate dispensaries in California. Thanks to a stellar team, we continue to see strong sales in 2021, even in the uncertain market created by the pandemic."

As customer retention remains a strength of Mankind, with 88% of purchases made by repeat buyers, Mankind continues to push into new acquisition channels, and provide diverse and exciting cannabis offerings in-store to help further cement its reputation as one of Southern California's premier cannabis destinations.

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's™ and Kind Republic™, through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.