Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The role of world's national-level oil companies and international oil companies with large petrochemical assets accounts for a significant share of the petrochemicals market. Monetary investments made by national oil companies are significantly supports growth of the petrochemicals market.

Petrochemicals companies in North America gain from the presence of large shale gas reservoirs due to the increasing need to use low-cost gas feedstock over oil-based ones

The gradual rise in petroleum prices as most economies around the world slowly gather momentum after COVID-19 is helping to lift several associated business segments, including petrochemicals. This is stimulating the growth of the petrochemicals market after a lean period due to travel restrictions, dwindling oil & gas prices, and production cuts during the peak of the pandemic.

However, extensive disruptions in raw material supply chains during the pandemic, restricted movement of goods, and steep decline in the volume of seaborne transportation have impacted the overall petrochemicals market estimated to display moderate growth in the upcoming years. The petrochemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Petrochemicals Market – Key Findings of Report

China, Emerging Economies Contribute Substantially to Leading Position of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held more than 50% share of the petrochemicals market in 2019. China made leading revenue contribution to the regional market due to the extensive demand for petrochemicals from building & construction, automotive, and electronics sectors.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, developing countries in the region contributed significantly in terms of revenue to the petrochemicals market. Petrochemicals are extensively used in the chemical industries that manufacture products for various other end-use industries such as paints & coatings and textiles.

The growth of the building & construction sector in developing countries of the region extended ample opportunities in the petrochemicals market. This, along with persistent demand for petrochemicals from the building & construction sector in other parts of the world, accounted for its leading share among end-use segments in the petrochemicals market in the recent past.