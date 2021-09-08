checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2021 / 13:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisiton of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.25 EUR 935.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.2500 EUR 935.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70117  08.09.2021 



