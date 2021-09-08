Premier Inc. and 11 Leading Health Systems Invest in Exela Pharma Sciences to Secure and Support U.S.- Based Drug Supply and Manufacturing

Under the arrangement, participating Premier member health systems are expected to have uninterrupted supply of 19 pharmaceutical products, including several generic injectables that frequently appear on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s drug shortage list, as well as 503B pharmaceutical products made by Exela. Exela primarily sources active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from the United States and Europe, and manufactures finished-dose products in its recently expanded state-of-the-art U.S. manufacturing facility in Lenoir, NC. Exela’s manufacturing capacity provides participating Premier members with a unique opportunity to bolster the supply of critical products and support domestic manufacturing infrastructure.

Premier Inc . (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, and 11 leading health systems acquired a minority stake in Exela Holdings, Inc., the holding company of Exela Pharma Sciences , LLC, to secure vital supply of pharmaceutical products and support domestic production.

Pervasive drug shortages for more than a decade have led to sub-optimal patient outcomes and approximately $230 million in additional annual drug costs. COVID-19 has exacerbated pharmaceutical sourcing challenges as overseas manufacturing, export bans from large producers of APIs and demand spikes have, at times, left providers struggling to secure basic, life-saving therapies for patients.

“Leveraging Exela’s significant production capacity, this collaboration is expected to give Premier’s participating members uninterrupted access to high-quality, U.S.-made pharmaceutical products and safety stock,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “With this investment, we are committing to support the domestic production of vital medicines for our members and the market ─ and to bring much-needed solutions to help eliminate drug shortages.”

“Both Exela’s commitment to, and track record of, addressing drug shortages as well as its experience in supplying 503B compounded products make them an ideal partner for Premier and our members,” added Andy Brailo, Chief Customer Officer at Premier. “Their ability to quickly provide vital medications can help to address moment-in-time market imbalances, including spot, regional and emergency-related shortages.”

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Premier and these proactive health systems to deliver consistent supply of high-quality, U.S.-manufactured medicines at affordable prices to help combat drug shortages and supply chain issues,” said Phanesh Koneru, President and CEO of Exela.