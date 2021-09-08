Global Payments Agrees to Acquire MineralTree, a Leader in Business-to-Business (B2B) Software-Led Payments

In combination with Global Payments' existing B2B payments capabilities, including leadership in commercial payments, domestic and international acquiring, payroll, data and analytics, access to non-card based rails and virtual card provisioning, MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. Global Payments also will provide unique advantages for buyers, suppliers and employers through the creation of new virtual networks, deepening its competitive moat by expanding the company’s arsenal of distinctive marketplaces and ecosystems.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced an agreement to purchase MineralTree, a leading provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business (B2B) payments solutions, from an investor group led by Great Hill Partners, .406 Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures. MineralTree’s software-as-a-service (SAAS) offerings automate key procurement processes, including invoice capture, coding and approval, and enable virtual cards and integrated payments options across a variety of key vertical markets to digitize payables for thousands of customers.

“B2B reinforces each of the legs of our strategic stool, including software primacy, a leading ecommerce franchise and an unmatched presence in many of the most attractive markets worldwide,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Payments. “Post our merger with TSYS in 2019, we have many of the elements of a successful B2B offering. The addition of MineralTree’s digitized payables solutions enhances our B2B product suite and expands our opportunity set in one of the largest and most underpenetrated markets in software and payments. We intend to scale our combined B2B initiatives more quickly by leveraging our extensive distribution channels and leading cloud centric technologies globally.”

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Global Payments will acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash. Global Payments will finance the acquisition with its existing credit facility and cash on hand. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.