Frequency Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present at the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: On-demand viewing will start Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of each presentation will be posted to the Frequency website following the event.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics is a leader in the development of medicines designed to activate progenitor cells within the body to treat degenerative diseases. The Company’s progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach stimulates progenitor cells to create functional tissue with the aim of developing disease modifying therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function. FX-322 is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical studies in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. The Company also is evaluating additional diseases where its PCA approach could create functional tissue, including in a pre-clinical program in multiple sclerosis.

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

