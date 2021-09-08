Frequency Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present at the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference: On-demand viewing will start Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

On-demand viewing will start Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of each presentation will be posted to the Frequency website following the event.