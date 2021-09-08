Nextech AR Announces New SaaS Offering To Boost Its Augmented Reality For Ecommerce Solutions

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services announces that its AR for ecommerce offering will be generally available as a self service SaaS offering in early October, 2021. The company believes that this will be the first true self-service AR SaaS platform which will be affordable for all ecommerce sites, democratizing augmented reality for large and small ecommerce businesses alike.

Some of the world’s largest retailers including Kohls, Pier1, and K-Mart Australia are already using Nextech’s technology to offer AR shopping experiences to their customers, allowing them to visualize a product in a personalized environment. This visualization gives consumers the ability to “try before they buy”, which is driving the mass adoption of AR for ecommerce and resulting in higher online conversion rates. Through these retailers Nextech’s 3D models are already being shown to tens of thousands of consumers. Last month alone, Nextech served 330,000+ AR experiences which translates into an annual run rate of almost 4M augmented reality experiences served up on its platforms, and growing. With the launch of the industry's first low cost self-serve SaaS platform the company believes that it will quickly expand its reach to the small and medium size ecommerce sites.