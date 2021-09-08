The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Early Participation and Consent Results in Exchange Offers; Extends Early Participation Premium Deadline
The Charles Schwab Corporation (“CSC”) today announced that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 7, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”), the aggregate principal amount of the four series of notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) issued by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (“TDA Holding”) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with CSC’s previously announced offers to exchange (the “exchange offers”) all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted Old Notes of each such series for new notes to be issued by CSC (collectively, the “CSC Notes”), and the related solicitations of consents (the “consent solicitations”) from holders of the Old Notes (on behalf of TDA Holding) to certain proposed amendments to the corresponding indenture and to supplemental indentures pursuant to which such Old Notes were issued (the “TDA Indentures”). A registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-259030) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the exchange offers and consent solicitations was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 24, 2021, but has not yet been declared effective.
|
Title of Series of
CUSIP/ISIN
Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered in the
Exchange Offers as of the
Early Participation Date
Aggregate Principal Amount of
Consents Received as of the
Early Participation Date
Percentage of Total
Outstanding Principal
Amount of such Series of Old
Notes with Respect to which
Consents were Received(1)
3.750% Senior
Notes due 2024
87236YAH1 /
US87236YAH18
$400,000,000
$333,775,000
$333,775,000
83.44%
3.625% Senior
Notes due 2025
