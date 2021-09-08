checkAd

Applied Materials Introduces New Technologies and Capabilities for Accelerating the Semiconductor Industry’s Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021   

  • New advanced software modeling and simulation for die-to-wafer hybrid bonding at Applied’s Advanced Packaging Development Center speeds customer time to market
  • Enters into joint development agreement with EV Group for co-optimized wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding solutions
  • Enables larger, higher quality substrates for advanced packaging through the recent acquisition of Tango Systems, a leader in panel-level processing
  • Provides customer access to large-area yield management solutions and other technologies from its Display business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today introduced new technologies and capabilities designed to help its customers accelerate their technology roadmaps for heterogeneous chip design and integration.

Applied is combining its leadership technologies in advanced packaging and large-area substrates with industry collaborations to speed the availability of solutions that deliver simultaneous improvements in power, performance, area, cost and time to market (PPACt).

Heterogeneous integration brings new kinds of design and manufacturing flexibility to semiconductor and system companies by allowing chips of various technologies, functions and sizes to be integrated in one package. Applied is already the largest supplier of advanced packaging technologies with optimized products spanning etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), electroplating, surface treatments and annealing. Applied’s Advanced Packaging Development Center in Singapore houses the industry’s broadest portfolio of products that enable the foundational building blocks of heterogeneous integration, including advanced bump and micro-bump, fine-line redistribution layer (RDL), TSV and hybrid bonding.

“Applied’s industry-leading portfolio of advanced packaging solutions gives customers the broadest selection of enabling technologies for heterogenous integration,” said Nirmalya Maity, Corporate Vice President of Advanced Packaging at Applied Materials. “Through technology co-optimization and collaboration with others in the industry, we are building an ecosystem that can accelerate our customers’ PPACt roadmaps and create exciting new growth opportunities for Applied.”  

