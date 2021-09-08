New Applied Materials Technologies Help Leading Silicon Carbide Chipmakers Accelerate the Transition to 200mm Wafers and Increase Chip Performance and Power Efficiency

Key to the world’s best electric vehicle power trains, silicon carbide chips are transitioning to larger, 200mm wafers which boost output to meet growing global demand

Applied’s new 200mm CMP system precisely removes silicon carbide material from wafers to help maximize chip performance, reliability and yield

Applied’s new “hot implant” technology for silicon carbide chips injects ions with minimum damage to crystalline structures, thereby maximizing power generation and device yield



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced new products that help enable the world’s leading silicon carbide (SiC) chipmakers transition from 150mm wafer production to 200mm production, which approximately doubles die output per wafer, to help satisfy the world’s growing demand for premium electric vehicle powertrains.

SiC power semiconductors are in high demand because they help efficiently convert battery power to torque, thereby increasing vehicle performance and range. Compared to silicon, SiC is inherently harder with natural defects that can lead to degradation of electrical performance, power efficiency, reliability and yield. Advanced materials engineering is needed to optimize raw wafers for production and build circuits with minimum damage to the crystal lattice.

“To fuel the computer revolution, chipmakers moved to ever-larger wafer sizes, dramatically increasing chip output to satisfy burgeoning global demand,” said Sundar Ramamurthy, Group Vice President and General Manager of the ICAPS group at Applied Materials. “Today we are in the early stages of another revolution that will benefit from Applied’s expertise in materials engineering at an industrial scale.”



“Electrification of the transportation industry is a rising trend, and we are accelerating this inflection point by leading the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide with our Wolfspeed technology,” said Gregg Lowe, President and CEO of Cree, Inc. “Delivering the highest-performing silicon carbide power devices on larger 200mm wafers enables us to increase end-customer value and meet growing demand.”

“Applied’s support in helping speed qualification of 200mm processes in Albany and multi-equipment installations at our Mohawk Valley Fab is expediting this transition,” Lowe added. “Moreover, new technologies being developed by Applied’s ICAPS team, such as hot implant, have broadened and deepened our technical collaboration and helped accelerate our power technology roadmap.”