Qualigen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, announced today that CEO and Chairman Michael Poirier will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy focusing primarily on its oncology drug pipeline which includes QN-247 and RAS-F assets for which Qualigen has already seen encouraging preclinical data.

Details for this presentation are as follows:

Conference name: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Virtual

Presentation Webcast: www.qualigeninc.com/hcw2021

Presentation Time: Webcast is viewable beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET, and can be viewed for 90 days thereafter.

Virtual Meetings: Meetings are held via Zoom and will be available to registered attendees. Qualigen Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout each day September 13-15, 2021. Attendees can register via HC Wainwright event website or by clicking HERE.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation. Qualigen’s aptamer platform, of which QN-247 is the lead candidate, inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells, thus influencing their proliferation, survival and metastasis. QN-247 has shown promise in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Qualigen’s RAS-F platform is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules that is believed to disrupt pathways for cancer genes that cause tumor formation. Such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. The RAS pathway has generated considerable interest due to recent breakthrough developments in the field and the first clinical approval earlier this year for a K-RAS directed drug. In addition to an attractive oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid testing systems for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions. Qualigen is managed by a team of seasoned experts in drug and medical device development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

