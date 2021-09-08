checkAd

Osino Announces Filing of Mining License Application For Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 13:30  |  66   |   |   

Highlights

  • Application for Mining License (“ML”) filed with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy
  • Osino is fast-tracking the necessary specialist studies to progress and conclude the Twin Hills mine permitting process in accordance with Namibia’s regulatory process
  • Environmental baseline studies nearing completion
  • Formal public participation process and stakeholder engagement underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an application with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy for a mining license at its flagship Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills” or “the Project”) in Namibia.

The application comes after the Company released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Twin Hills earlier this month. Osino’s technical team and specialist consultants are presently engaged in fulfilling the administrative and technical requirements which the application’s approval is conditional upon.

Heye Daun, Osino’s President & CEO comments, “Applying for a mining license is a major step forward in the de-risking and advancement of the Twin Hills gold project towards construction and gold production. It is the most significant component amongst a variety of other permitting activities and clearance certificates required under Namibia’s minerals and environmental legislation. Osino plans to conclude all these steps over the next 12 months. We thank the Namibian regulators, especially the Ministry of Mines and Energy, who have been very helpful and co-operative in getting us to this point.”

Mining License Application

On August 25, 2021, Osino applied for a mining license under Namibia’s Minerals (Prospecting & Mining) Act of 1992. The mining license application is for a term of 20 years and covers an area of 6,229.7 hectare.

Amongst the prerequisites that need to be fulfilled by the applicant are the completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”), an Environmental Management Plan (“EMP”), a mine closure plan and environmental clearance certificates for several listed activities under Namibia’s Environmental Management Act. No. 7 of 2007.

This includes a formal public participation process which has commenced. Osino has also been engaged in ongoing, informal stakeholder consultation and is expanding this in order to build on the positive community support already received.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osino Announces Filing of Mining License Application For Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia Highlights Application for Mining License (“ML”) filed with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy Osino is fast-tracking the necessary specialist studies to progress and conclude the Twin Hills mine permitting process in accordance with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
BIGG Digital Assets Announces Participation In September Investor Events
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...