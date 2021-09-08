Osino Announces Filing of Mining License Application For Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Highlights



Application for Mining License (“ML”) filed with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy

Osino is fast-tracking the necessary specialist studies to progress and conclude the Twin Hills mine permitting process in accordance with Namibia’s regulatory process

Environmental baseline studies nearing completion

Formal public participation process and stakeholder engagement underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an application with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy for a mining license at its flagship Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills” or “the Project”) in Namibia.

The application comes after the Company released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Twin Hills earlier this month. Osino’s technical team and specialist consultants are presently engaged in fulfilling the administrative and technical requirements which the application’s approval is conditional upon.

Heye Daun, Osino’s President & CEO comments, “Applying for a mining license is a major step forward in the de-risking and advancement of the Twin Hills gold project towards construction and gold production. It is the most significant component amongst a variety of other permitting activities and clearance certificates required under Namibia’s minerals and environmental legislation. Osino plans to conclude all these steps over the next 12 months. We thank the Namibian regulators, especially the Ministry of Mines and Energy, who have been very helpful and co-operative in getting us to this point.”

Mining License Application

On August 25, 2021, Osino applied for a mining license under Namibia’s Minerals (Prospecting & Mining) Act of 1992. The mining license application is for a term of 20 years and covers an area of 6,229.7 hectare.

Amongst the prerequisites that need to be fulfilled by the applicant are the completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”), an Environmental Management Plan (“EMP”), a mine closure plan and environmental clearance certificates for several listed activities under Namibia’s Environmental Management Act. No. 7 of 2007.

This includes a formal public participation process which has commenced. Osino has also been engaged in ongoing, informal stakeholder consultation and is expanding this in order to build on the positive community support already received.