Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Conference to Take Place Virtually, September 13-15, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The prerecorded presentation will be available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021 and will be accessible via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. The presentation will be archived and available for viewing for 90 days, following the conference.

Dr. Cobuzzi will provide an overview of Diffusion’s business highlights and recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for trans sodium crocetinate (TSC), Diffusion’s lead product candidate. Diffusion has completed the first of three Oxygenation Trials, which are intended to guide the selection of indications and doses to be pursued for future development of TSC. Diffusion plans to select the initial indication by year-end 2021, and initiate a Phase 2 trial in that indication in the first half of 2022.

Additionally, Dr. Cobuzzi and members of the Diffusion management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical company executives.

Details of the presentation are as follows: 

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13-15, 2021
Time: Presentation available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021
Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Cobuzzi’s presentation will be available under “Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.diffusionpharma.com/.

