InflaRx to Proceed with Pivotal Development for Vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa with New Primary Endpoint

  • InflaRx received feedback from FDA within its Type A meeting which is supportive of a new primary endpoint measuring reductions in all three inflammatory HS lesions – including reductions of draining tunnels (previously referred to as draining fistulas)
  • InflaRx will focus its pivotal development program on patients suffering from moderate to severe HS with active draining disease, as supported by the FDA
  • InflaRx will incorporate FDA feedback in the study protocol for its pivotal program and submit the protocol in Q4 2021 with study activities to begin upon approval by FDA

JENA, Germany, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announces its plan to proceed with a pivotal development program for vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) after a successful Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and receipt of the official meeting minutes.

InflaRx had submitted the Type A meeting request to the FDA in July to align on the Phase III HS study design. The meeting discussion focused on reaching consensus on the overall study population and the primary endpoint measure. The FDA agreed that pain and draining from HS lesions, including draining tunnels (also previously referred to as draining fistulas) may interfere with a patient’s daily life. They also agreed that controlling these disease manifestations would represent a clinically meaningful outcome to patients. The FDA response was supportive of a pivotal study program that focuses on patients with active draining tunnels and a new primary efficacy endpoint that will include measuring the reduction of all three lesions - inflammatory nodules, abscesses and draining tunnels.

“Introducing the reduction of draining tunnels, being the most chronic burdensome lesion type in HS, in a new primary efficacy endpoint and the recognition of the importance of capturing the reduction of these lesions by regulatory agencies, marks an important milestone for drug development in the HS field,” commented Christopher Sayed, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA. “With only one drug approved, there is a large medical need for new drugs with new mechanisms for patients, especially for the treatment of draining tunnels. I therefore look forward to the future development of vilobelimab as a potential new treatment option for patients suffering from HS and from actively draining tunnels, which is scientifically supported by its mode of action and the data generated in recent trials,” he added.

