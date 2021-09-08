nCino Makes Commitment to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

New Partnership Supports Development of Larger Facility to Address Food Insecurity in Wilmington Area

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in order to help the organization expand its food relief efforts and ensure substantial growth in its nutrition services, food access, and distribution throughout southeastern North Carolina.



“The Food Bank at Wilmington is a valuable partner that provides a critical service for thousands of people in our area who suffer from food insecurity,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “From working families, to seniors on fixed incomes, to children and teens who live at home or are working their way through college, everyone deserves access to nutritious food daily. This new partnership between nCino and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will help expand services and is an important step forward in the fight to end hunger in our region.”

nCino will provide a donation of $1 million dollars total over a five-year period, to support the development of the soon to be named nCino Hunger Solutions Center, the Food Bank’s new facility in Wilmington at 1000 Greenfield Street. Construction of the new facility is a critical step toward bolstering the Food Bank’s capacities to address urgent food insecurity throughout Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties in North Carolina. To implement long-term solutions for hunger relief, the new facility also plans to work with community partners to offer comprehensive programing in workforce development opportunities and health education, a community garden, and a teaching kitchen. The Food Bank’s plan is to break ground later in 2021 for a facility that would open in 2022.

“The pandemic has clearly shown that food insecurity is a defined reality for thousands in our community,” added Beth Gaglione, Branch Director at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. “Insufficient space has prevented us from increasing our efforts to nourish more people and build solutions to end hunger. With nCino’s generous partnership and support, we are one huge step closer to bringing our new facility to life and bolstering our ability to help those most in need in our community.”