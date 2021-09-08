PARTS iD, Inc. Achieves 350% Growth within Original Equipment Parts Segment

Company onboarded products from nearly 34 major manufacturer brands including, Ram, Ford, Honda and Toyota

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today provided an update on its growth within the Original Equipment (OE) parts segment. OE parts, which are the same parts used to assemble the vehicle at the factory, continue to be a high-growth area for PARTS iD, with the Company reporting 350% OE business growth in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020.



In 2020, the Company invested heavily into OE product cultivation, onboarding nearly 34 major manufacturer brands including Dodge, Jeep, Hyundai and Lexus. Following this successful expansion, PARTS iD now lists approximately two million OE SKUs, greatly broadening its product selection to provide customers with a diverse range of both aftermarket and OE parts all in one e-commerce platform.