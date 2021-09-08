checkAd

Lincoln Electric to Present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

CLEVELAND, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:30p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com




