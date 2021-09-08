Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ajim Tamboli, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investors section of the website at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.



About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader precision medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures’ Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.

