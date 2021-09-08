checkAd

DraftKings Launches ‘Rocket’ as a New and Exclusive Online Casino Game

Marks the 37th Game Developed In-House for DraftKings Casino

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced the addition of its new and exclusive game DraftKings Rocket to the DraftKings Casino product suite, which is currently available in New Jersey with Michigan and West Virginia to follow pending regulatory approval. Built entirely in-house, DraftKings Rocket is the latest addition to the more than 30 games that have been developed by internal team members and part of over 60 unique game builds in total. It also comes on the heels of the company’s latest iGaming expansions, which included the addition of both Spanish 21 and DKCraps earlier this year.

“By developing DraftKings Rocket, our team continues to innovate our Casino offerings as we set out to create an all new, one-of-a-kind iGaming experience for customers,” said Jason March, DraftKings Vice President, iGaming. “We’re thrilled to be providing an exclusive iGaming experience to DraftKings customers. At DraftKings, a customer-first approach is essential to our products, and the addition of DraftKings Rocket is sure to provide a new and exciting way for customers to wager with peer-to-peer interaction.”

With a prize pool of $1 million, DraftKings Rocket is a game of instinct that delivers real-money potential payouts within a shared and interactive interface which is unlike any other game on DraftKings Casino to date. DraftKings Rocket works as players compete alongside one another in real time by placing wagers before a virtual rocket launches into orbit. As the virtual rocket begins rising, the possible winnings from player wagers grows in parallel—the longer the rocket rises, the more players stand to win. To cash out, players must bail from the rocket before it stops rising, which makes anticipation and timing vital to succeed in the game. Additionally, DraftKings Rocket features a variety of hidden surprises and payouts for customers, including random objects floating in space, for entertaining twists along the way. Those interested in learning more specifically how to play the game can access a tutorial via the Casino Education Hub.

