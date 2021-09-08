checkAd

Cannovum AG expands Supervisory Board and Medical Advisory Board

08.09.2021

08.09.2021 / 13:44
Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) has appointed Priv. Doz. Dr. med. habil. Philipp Sewerin to the supervisory board. Dr. Sewerin is a specialist in internal medicine and rheumatology at the university clinic in Düsseldorf. In addition to his clinical activities, he's engaged in research and clinical trials, particularly on inflammatory rheumatic diseases. Dr. Sewerin is dedicated to the well-being of patients and is very involved in association work.

In addition to his position on the Supervisory Board, Dr. Sewerin will support Cannovum in an advisory capacity as a scientific expert and new member of the Medical Advisory Board. The field of internal medicine is a major application area of cannabis-based therapies. In addition to the well-known use of cannabis-based medicines in pain therapy, there is great potential for medical cannabis in the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatism. Dr. Sewerin will contribute his in-depth knowledge to Cannovum's Medical Education. This is an advanced training program to support healthcare professionals in setting up cannabis-based therapies.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sewerin to the Board of Directors and Medical Advisory Board. His professional expertise in the field of internal medicine is an asset to Cannovum's Medical Education and he will support us in improving the care of medical cannabis patients," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

Cannovum AG is the first German listed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies.

