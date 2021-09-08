

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.09.2021 / 13:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Maya Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baader Bank AG

b) LEI

529900JFOPPEDUR61H13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.25 EUR 645.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.2500 EUR 645.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

