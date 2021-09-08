MSCI to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern as part of the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.