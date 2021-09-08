DigitalBridge Announces Agreement to Sell Wellness Infrastructure Business

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”), a leading global digital infrastructure REIT, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its Wellness Infrastructure business (the “Wellness Sale”) to an investment group comprised of two leading real estate investment firms, Highgate Capital Investments (“Highgate”) and Aurora Health Network (“Aurora”) in a transaction valued at $3.2 billion. The total consideration includes $316 million of net value to DigitalBridge (comprised of $226 million in cash and a $90 million 5-year seller note) and the assumption of $2.6 billion in consolidated investment-level debt and $294 million of subsidiary-level debt.

The Wellness Sale, upon completion, advances several of the Company’s stated strategic goals: