DigitalBridge Announces Agreement to Sell Wellness Infrastructure Business

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”), a leading global digital infrastructure REIT, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its Wellness Infrastructure business (the “Wellness Sale”) to an investment group comprised of two leading real estate investment firms, Highgate Capital Investments (“Highgate”) and Aurora Health Network (“Aurora”) in a transaction valued at $3.2 billion. The total consideration includes $316 million of net value to DigitalBridge (comprised of $226 million in cash and a $90 million 5-year seller note) and the assumption of $2.6 billion in consolidated investment-level debt and $294 million of subsidiary-level debt.

The Wellness Sale, upon completion, advances several of the Company’s stated strategic goals:

  • ‘Finish the Mission’ – The Wellness Sale represents the final step in the Company’s digital transformation, which has seen six non-digital, legacy segments monetized in the past two years, in line with net carrying values and ahead of schedule by over a year.
  • Simplification – The sale of the final legacy segment reduces organizational complexity, generates overhead savings, and allows for a sole focus on digital.
  • Enhance Liquidity, Reduce Leverage – The Wellness Sale increases corporate liquidity to over $1.5 billion on a pro forma basis, while at the same time reducing consolidated investment-level debt by $2.6 billion and subsidiary-level debt by an additional $294 million.

“We are thrilled to announce an agreement to sell our Wellness Infrastructure business ahead of schedule and in-line with our carrying values. Having completed our digital transformation in less than two years, this final step will allow us to emerge as the pure-play, fast-growing digital infrastructure REIT we envisioned from day one,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “I want to thank Rich Welch and his team, who have done an incredible job managing our Wellness business through the pandemic, strategically positioning our team to generate positive equity value for our shareholders and remain focused on growing our digital infrastructure platform.”

