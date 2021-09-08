Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Tuesday 7 September 2021:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1113.8p
- including income, 1116.1p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1100.2p
- including income, 1102.5p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 3.702p, due to be paid on 30 September 2021, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 2 September 2021, being the date upon which the
Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
