Bergio International, Inc. Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year’s Sales Revenue as of End of August

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales revenue with a healthier bottom line, based on internal figures through the end of August 2021.

The Crown Luxe Division is part of the Bergio portfolio and was the first time the company applied a direct-to-consumer model. They have been selling their trendsetting jewelry and popular accessories through two brick-and-mortar locations located in Closter, NJ and Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "The success we have seen from our Crown Luxe Division gives us confidence that expanding our footprint into the direct-to-consumer market through our brick-and-mortar locations was the right move. We are blown away by the success we have achieved in just five short years and look forward to seeing the continued growth of this segment of our expanding portfolio."

Berge Abajian added, "Surpassing last year's revenue is just the start. As we move into the future, the direct-to-consumer foundation has been set, allowing for scalable e-commerce growth which will continue to produce increased revenues profits for our all our portfolio assets. We are grateful for our skilled and passionate team that has brought us to this achievement and know their support will help us reach even greater heights."

CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&s ... .

The Bergio portfolio also includes Aphrodite's, a growing fashion jewelry label, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform. This past year, Bergio acquired Aphrodite's for $5 million and GearBubble for $3.2 million, which has already begun to positively impact the company's revenues and profits.

All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its internal daily sales reporting system. Detailed information will be available on the third quarter revenue report.