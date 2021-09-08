checkAd

Bergio International, Inc. Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year’s Sales Revenue as of End of August

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales revenue with a healthier bottom line, based on internal figures through the end of August 2021.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/662641/thumbnailIMG5628.jpg
Foto: Accesswire
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/662641/thumbnailIMG5363.jpg
Foto: Accesswire

The Crown Luxe Division is part of the Bergio portfolio and was the first time the company applied a direct-to-consumer model. They have been selling their trendsetting jewelry and popular accessories through two brick-and-mortar locations located in Closter, NJ and Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "The success we have seen from our Crown Luxe Division gives us confidence that expanding our footprint into the direct-to-consumer market through our brick-and-mortar locations was the right move. We are blown away by the success we have achieved in just five short years and look forward to seeing the continued growth of this segment of our expanding portfolio."

Berge Abajian added, "Surpassing last year's revenue is just the start. As we move into the future, the direct-to-consumer foundation has been set, allowing for scalable e-commerce growth which will continue to produce increased revenues profits for our all our portfolio assets. We are grateful for our skilled and passionate team that has brought us to this achievement and know their support will help us reach even greater heights."

CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&s ... .

The Bergio portfolio also includes Aphrodite's, a growing fashion jewelry label, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform. This past year, Bergio acquired Aphrodite's for $5 million and GearBubble for $3.2 million, which has already begun to positively impact the company's revenues and profits.

All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its internal daily sales reporting system. Detailed information will be available on the third quarter revenue report.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergio International, Inc. Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year’s Sales Revenue as of End of August FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...