Alfi Research Suggests Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spend to See Dramatic Increase in Its Overall Share of the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / In 2019, Digital Out of Home Advertising (DOOH) accounted for approximately 28.3% of OOH ad spend, however 48% of advertising executives believe it will account for over 33% by 2025, according to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Furthermore, one in twenty ad executives think OOH advertising spend will account for over 40%.

"DOOH advertising is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic trends in the advertising sector and it will only intensify in the coming months and years," said Paul Pereira, CEO of Alfi. "Its ability to deliver high impact and tailored campaigns, with comprehensive and detailed reporting means more advertising executives are looking to use it in their strategies and programs."

As more advertisers seek ways to find the right person at the right time with the right message, OOH technologies and solutions for enhanced tracking, retargeting, personalization, and greater campaign attribution and measurement are being signaled as priority solutions. The global DOOH advertising market was worth approximately $41.06 billion in 2020, and, by 2026, 81% of surveyed advertising executives predict it will rise to between $50 billion and $60 billion.

Another key reason for growth in the DOOH market is the many benefits it offers and how those are likely to increase in importance. Fifty-six percent of surveyed ad executives expect the importance of the added variety DOOH advertising offers to increase dramatically between now and 2024, and 53% said the same about the campaign relevancy it delivers. Half (51%) said they expect the benefit of DOOH having fewer restrictions such as no ad-blockers, which personal devices can have, to increase dramatically.