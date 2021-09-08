checkAd

Alfi Research Suggests Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spend to See Dramatic Increase in Its Overall Share of the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Benefits of DOOH advertising likely to see the biggest influences are ‘added variety' and ‘increased opportunity for campaign relevance'MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / In 2019, Digital Out of Home Advertising (DOOH) accounted for …

Benefits of DOOH advertising likely to see the biggest influences are ‘added variety' and ‘increased opportunity for campaign relevance'

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / In 2019, Digital Out of Home Advertising (DOOH) accounted for approximately 28.3% of OOH ad spend, however 48% of advertising executives believe it will account for over 33% by 2025, according to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Furthermore, one in twenty ad executives think OOH advertising spend will account for over 40%.

"DOOH advertising is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic trends in the advertising sector and it will only intensify in the coming months and years," said Paul Pereira, CEO of Alfi. "Its ability to deliver high impact and tailored campaigns, with comprehensive and detailed reporting means more advertising executives are looking to use it in their strategies and programs."

As more advertisers seek ways to find the right person at the right time with the right message, OOH technologies and solutions for enhanced tracking, retargeting, personalization, and greater campaign attribution and measurement are being signaled as priority solutions. The global DOOH advertising market was worth approximately $41.06 billion in 2020, and, by 2026, 81% of surveyed advertising executives predict it will rise to between $50 billion and $60 billion.

Another key reason for growth in the DOOH market is the many benefits it offers and how those are likely to increase in importance. Fifty-six percent of surveyed ad executives expect the importance of the added variety DOOH advertising offers to increase dramatically between now and 2024, and 53% said the same about the campaign relevancy it delivers. Half (51%) said they expect the benefit of DOOH having fewer restrictions such as no ad-blockers, which personal devices can have, to increase dramatically.

Benefits of digital out of home advertising

Percentage of advertising executives who think the importance of this benefit will increase dramatically over the next three years

Percentage of advertising executives who think the importance of this benefit will increase slightly over the next three years

Added variety

56%

Seite 1 von 2
Alfi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alfi Research Suggests Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spend to See Dramatic Increase in Its Overall Share of the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Benefits of DOOH advertising likely to see the biggest influences are ‘added variety' and ‘increased opportunity for campaign relevance'MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / In 2019, Digital Out of Home Advertising (DOOH) accounted for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Professional Tennis Player Vasek Pospisil and Alfi CEO Paul Pereira Pictured with Alfi Advertising Tablet
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21Keeping Pace with Alfi's Needs Requires All-Niter to Expand Business Operations
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Alfi and Lemma to Collaborate on DOOH Advertising Business Development
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Alfi Partners with a Major Programmatic Exchange to Enable Advertisers to Purchase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Campaigns Programmatically
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Alfi to Participate in Fireside Chat at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Alfi and Grove to Launch Digital Out of Home Campaign Across 12 Major Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. Markets, Expects Over 150,000 Tablets Deployed by end of 2022
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Alfi Study Reveals Ad Ecosystems and Networks, Plus the Rise of Smart Cities, will Fuel Strong Growth in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising
Accesswire | Analysen